GROTON — Neco Rose and Nolan Trimarchi combined on one-hitter as the Mystic 10s baseball team beat Montville, 17-0, on Saturday in the District 10 tournament.
Mark PaPietra, Thomas Carpenter and Caleb Zyrlis had two hits each for Mystic.
