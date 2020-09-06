STONINGTON — Montville shut out Mystic's 10-12 baseball team, 9-0, in a District 10 Little League game on Friday.
Eddie Torres homered and finished with three hits for Montville. Will Haugeto had a hit for Mystic.
Waterford 13, Mystic 11s 2
WATERFORD — Waterford finished with 12 hits and topped Mystic in the District 10 tournament Thursday.
Colby Sheehan had three runs, scored three times and drove in three for Waterford.
Mateo Panciera had two RBIs for Mystic.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.