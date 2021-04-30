WESTERLY — Jack Zerbarini struck out 12 batters in four innings and McQuade's beat Ginger's, 5-0, in the Westerly National Little League Major Division.
Kevin Saglio had three hits for the winners. Caden Messier and Matteo Hacket had two hits each. Jordan Matunis tripled.
Gaffney-Dolan 5, Coastal Eye 3
Christian Mancini struck out six and had two hits for Gaffney-Dolan.
Jace Burton, Jackson Mankoff and Joe Chimene each had two hits. Burton and Chimene also struck out three batters apiece.
