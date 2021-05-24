WESTERLY — Steven Maynard struck out 14 and hit an inside-the-park home run as Printing Plus defeated Gaffney-Dolan, 8-5, in the Westerly National Little League.
Ryder Henderson drove in two for the winners.
Coastal Eye Associates 13, Ginger's 3
Ben Eaton doubled three times and drove in two runs for Coastal Eye Associates.
He struck out three. J.P. Parker and Connor Plante each had three hits. Tyler Falcone and Noah Roy had two each.
