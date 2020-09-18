WARWICK — Stephen Maynard struck out eight in three innings of work as Westerly National 2 defeated Warwick North, 16-5, in an 11U fall ball baseball game Thursday.
Matteo Hacket pitched two innings and had three strikeouts. Tyler Falcone pitched the final inning and struck out a pair.
Jackson Mankoff, Falcone, Luca Fusaro, Trent Bessette, Maynard, Luke Gwaltney and Christian Mancini all had RBIs. Every player on the team had at least one hit and seven players had multiple hits.
Westerly (6-0) next travels to Warwick America Continental on Saturday for a game at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
