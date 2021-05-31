WESTERLY — Winning pitcher Matteo Hackett drove home Jack Zerbarini with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift McQuade's past Gaffney-Dolan, 3-2, in the Westerly National Little League on May 25.
The win moved McQuade's into first place in the league. Hackett pitched all six innings, allowing six hits. He struck out eight.
Gaffney-Dolan's Luigi Terenzio was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Jace Burton allowed one run, one hit and struck out seven in five innings of work for Gaffney-Dolan.
— Keith Kimberlin
