WARWICK — Warwick Continental defeated Chariho, 13-3, to capture the District 3 11s Little League baseball tournament Wednesday night.
Domenic Andrade drove in two runs with a two-out double for Chariho. The hit scored Jacob Holland and Sean Dorgan (2 for 2).
Sean Dorgan contributed a RBI in the third inning scoring Holland.
Logan Fernandes was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Warwick, which did not lose a game in the tournament.
Chariho finished 4-2 in the tournament including three wins in the losers' bracket. Chariho avenged one of its losses with a 4-2 win against North Kingstown/Wickford to reach the championship round.
Warwick Continental will represent District 3 in the state tournament next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
