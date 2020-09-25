WESTERLY — Luke Gwaltney struck out eight, tripled and drove in a run as the Westerly National Team 2 defeated West Warwick 2, 10-0, in an 11U fall ball baseball game on Thursday.
Gwaltney pitched the first three innings. Jace Burton pitched an inning and struck out three. The game ended early due to the mercy rule.
Matteo Hackett doubled and drove in a run. Christian Mancini and Stephen Maynard also drove in a run each.
Westerly (8-0) closes the regular season on Oct. 1 against South Kingstown.
— Keith Kimberlin
