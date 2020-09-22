WARWICK — Westerly National 2 scored 10 runs in the first three innings and beat Warwick American Continental, 12-9, in an 11U fall ball baseball game on Saturday.
Westerly National (7-0) led 10-0 after three innings.
Christian Mancini tripled and drove in a run. Matteo Hackett, Cam MacDonald, Trent Bessette, Jackson Mankoff and Luke Gwaltney also had RBIs.
Gwaltney finished with five strikeouts in three innings of work. Jace Burton also pitched three innings and struck out a pair.
— Keith Kimberlin
