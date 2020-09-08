WATERFORD — Montville limited Mystic to one hit and earned a 13-2 win in the District 10 Little League 10-11 tournament on Sunday.
Richie Walters III, Chase Malbaum and Juan Santiago-Droz combined for the one-hitter.
Matteo Panciera had the lone Mystic hit.
— Keith Kimberlin
