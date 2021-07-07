OLD LYME, Conn. — The Waterford Little League under-11 All-Stars defeated Mystic, 8-1, in a six-inning District 10 baseball tournament game Wednesday that was continued from the previous day.
Pitcher Salvatore Bonnano went the distance for Waterford, limiting Mystic to one run on four hits. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate.
Austin Lelek was Mystic's top hitter, going 2 for 3.
