WARWICK — Christian Mancini drove in four runs with a triple and a double as the Westerly National 2 team defeated Warwick North, 7-3, in a 10-11 fall ball baseball game Saturday.
Tyler Falcone was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs for the Westerly offense. Starter Luke Gwaltney finished with four strikeouts as did reliever Stephen Maynard. Matteo Hackett pitched the last two innings, striking out three.
Westerly (3-0) next hosts the Westerly 1 team on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
