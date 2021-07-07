WESTERLY — The Chariho Little League 11-and-under All-Stars pulled away with eight runs in the third inning and went on to eliminate Westerly from the District 3 baseball tournament, 17-6, on Wednesday at the Trombino Sports Complex.
Dustin Wiitalia went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored, Jacob Holland was 3 for 4 and scored twice, and Sean O'Leary was 3 for 4 with three runs scored to lead the Chariho offense.
Chariho used five hits and four walks to open the game with a 5-0 lead. But Westerly responded in the bottom of the first with two runs on two hits and an error.
Chariho's offense proceeded to score eight runs in the third and four in the fourth to put the game away.
Sean Dorgan added two hits and three runs scored, and Danny Kocab had two hits and two runs for Chariho.
Pitchers Holland, Wiitalia, O'Leary and closer Landon Charette combined keep the Westerly bats in check.
For Westerly, Maliki Drury doubled and a scored. Grady Auth added a hit and two runs scored, and Carlos Martin, Jackson Mankoss and Matt Ezyk each had a hit and a run.
Chariho next hosts Warwick North in another elimination game Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Dow Field.
— Ken Sorensen
