RICHMOND — Ten teams were winners in the opening round of a baseball tournament for 12U players on Monday.
Scores from pool play were Woonsocket 7, Coventry 5; Cumberland 6, Rumford 2; Cranston West 1 10, Warren 6; Smithfield 7, Darlington 6; Warwick Continental 18, Scituate 2 0; Lincoln 8, Pineview 1; East Greenwich 10, Chariho 9; Cranston West 2 12, Narragansett 0; Warwick North 8, Scituate 1 0; and North Kingstown 9, King Philip 0.
The next round of pool play is Thursday. Single-elimination play begins Friday with the quarterfinals scheduled for Saturday at Dow Field. The semifinals and finals will also be played at Dow on Sunday.
— Keith Kimberlin
