WESTERLY — When Meg Paisley applied for the job as Westerly High's girls lacrosse coach for the 2013 season, it was a position she thought she could excel at.
"I've always loved lacrosse, and when I saw the ad for the job, I thought, 'Hey, I can do this,'" Paisley said.
Paisley certainly has excelled during her time as the Westerly coach. During the previous three seasons, the Bulldogs have compiled a 30-7 record, finishing as runners-up in Division III twice and Division II once.
Paisley has an overall record of 63-35 (.643 winning percentage).
Paisely's work did not go unnoticed, as she has been named the National Federation of State High School Associations state coach of the year for girls lacrosse for the 2019-20 school year.
Paisley had previously been named the D-II coach for the year for the 2018-19 season.
"I was shocked. I was shocked to get the division one," the 41-year-old Paisley, who lives in Narragansett with her husband, Gerrino Boni, and their two sons, Alessandro Boni, 9, and Alessio Boni, 6, said. "I don't think I can take full credit. I have great assistants and volunteers. I could not have done it by myself. They probably deserve it more than I do."
During her time as coach, Paisley, who teaches science at Westerly High, has pointed to the experience of the sport, and not the wins and losses. She still holds to that conviction.
"Everyone likes to win, but I try not to focus on that. I like to look at how we improve. I have goals for each player and team goals," Paisley said. "Did we meet those and did we do what we wanted to do? I don't remember the games from when I played, I remember building relationships with teammates.
"I learned how to get along with people and sportsmanship, that is what is really important."
Paisley grew up in Corning, N.Y., where she played soccer, gymnastics and lacrosse at Corning-Painted Post High. She attended college at the University of Rhode Island, where she played club lacrosse.
Paisley said she has made many memories during her time as Westerly coach. She remembers when the team rallied around Marie Blackwood, who suffered two torn knee ligaments during her time with the team. Blackwood only played two years (2017 and 2018) due to her injuries.
She also remembers how the team reached the D-II finals in its first year in a higher division. Oftentimes, teams struggle in that situation.
"The first year in D-II we thought we were going to get crushed. None of us thought we had any chance of making the finals," Paisley said. "The way they came together and what they accomplished was amazing. I'm sad every year when girls graduate."
Paisley said her enjoyment of coaching stems from the relationships with players.
"I love the girls. It's awesome to see them grow as a person and a player from their freshman year to their senior year," Paisley said.
What advice would Paisley give to a new coach?
"Be willing to accept guidance. If you need anything, reach out and ask. Nobody knows everything about coaching. Be willing to learn and be willing to adapt. Everything changes," Paisley said. "As long as you can adapt and have the players' best interest at heart, you will be fine."
