WESTERLY— Registration for the spring season for Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse is now open.
The league has teams for girls and boys in grades 1 to 8.
Equipment is loaned to boys and girls registered in the age 8U program. Financial aid is available for those who demonstrate need.
More information is available at Westerly westerlylacrosse.org or email, westerlylacrosse@gmail.com.
— Keith Kimberlin
