WESTERLY — Last spring, the Westerly High boys lacrosse team walked off the field at Cranston Stadium with the ultimate prize in its hands — the Division III championship — after beating Narragansett in the title game.
Senior Trent Lamb, a defender for the Bulldogs, played well that day and was one of the reasons the championship plaque came home to Westerly.
Lamb thought they had a pretty good chance to do it again. But now that opportunity is gone due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I really thought we could have gone far this season, but the world had a different plan for us," Lamb said.
Lamb, who was a Division III first-team selection last season, said the team had a lot of good players coming back.
"Our goalie (Isaiah Plourde) was returning. We had Aaron Keegan and Joe Fusaro who could score for us. We had Madigan Hiltz as a middie and Michael Garafola on defense," Lamb said. "And we had good young guys in Luke Marley and Joe Gervasini.
"I was devastated when I found out. And especially coming off a championship year, everyone was pumped up for another season."
Lamb started playing the sport in the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse League when he was 12 after watching his older brother, Marcus, play.
"I like the team aspect of it and how it's physical like football, but it's also got the stick and the technique," Lamb said. "It's a lot more technique than football. A defender has to be able to push the attackmen and keep them from driving into you. You have to have teamwork if somebody gets beat."
Lamb said he misses the games and the bus rides back to town on away games.
"The games were serious, but we always found a way to have fun," he said.
Lamb, who was a Division II-B first-team selection as a defensive lineman for the football team, is heading to CCRI in the fall and plans to finish his last two years of college at the University of Rhode Island.
He will major in criminal justice and hopes to be a police officer one day like his father, Michael Lamb, a retired Westerly policeman.
"I draw inspiration from my brother, Marcus, who joined the Marines four years ago, and my dad, because he's a police officer. And not a lot of people don't have respect for the police like they should," Lamb said. "It's not a boring job."
This senior class has been denied the opportunity to enjoy a number of events in a way that those who came before them did because of the pandemic.
"I mean it's a bummer we don't get to experience those things. But it's out of our hands, out of our control. We do what we can," Lamb said. "The car parade turned out to be a really good event. We do what we can."
Westerly celebrated graduating seniors last Friday with a vehicle parade along Atlantic Avenue in Misquamicut.
What advice would he give to an incoming freshman?
"To enjoy it while it lasts. It flies by and it feels like it's only been a year I've been in the high school," Lamb said. "Have fun while it lasts."
Lamb has learned a few things during his time as a Bulldog.
"I think one of the major things I learned is what a good sense of community we have through sports," he said. "Watching everyone show up for Turkey Day and the lacrosse championship opens your eyes to how small the town is and how everybody knows everybody."
