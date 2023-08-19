STONINGTON — The term "To the victors go the spoils" resonated loudly for the Stonington High boys lacrosse team.
The Bears produced their most successful season ever this spring with a program-best 17-3 final record and first-ever ECC Tournament championship. The players received their just rewards with three All-State and six ECC Division II first-team selections.
Stonington finished 14-2 in the regular season, including a 12-2 rout of RIIL Division III champ Westerly, before embarking on a dominant run in the ECC Tournament, culminated by a 13-6 thumping of perennial conference champ East Lyme in the final.
Stonington was 0-2 in ECC tourney finals before breaking the ice this season. The Bears, who were undefeated in winning the ECC Division II regular-season title, advanced to the Class S state tournament quarterfinals.
Senior attacker Cam Elenteny, named most outstanding player of the ECC Tournament, capped the team's individual honors with a Class S All-State first-team selection after posting 68 goals and 37 assists. Elenteny, a three-time ECC All-Star, will head to Division I Providence next fall and leaves Stonington as the program's second-leading all-time scorer with 170 goals. Tyler Grills (2019) leads with 174.
"Cam has a quick first step and uses powerful dodges to get free to either whip a shot on goal or find his teammates with assists," Stonington coach Conor Doyle said. "He's always keeping his head up and looking for openings to shots or making the right pass. He ignited our offense in the three years he played. COVID canceled his freshman year."
Stonington also placed a pair of seniors on the Class S All-State second team: midfielder Ben Massengale and defender Ben French.
Massengale scored 43 goals and added 13 assists as an all-round midfielder who featured a hard, left-handed shot from the right side that often beat opposing goalkeepers for scores. ECC first team for two years and honorable mention as a sophomore, Massengale plans to play in college at Assumption.
"Ben was a lethal shooter, a two-way midfielder and a one-man clearing machine defensively," Doyle said. "His shot was a nightmare for goalkeepers."
French was often an unsung hero, a defensive stopper for Stonington, but opposing coaches appreciated him enough to vote him All-State. He led Stonington with 62 groundballs. French made ECC first team in all three years of his career.
"Ben was one defender that opponents did not want to dodge against," Doyle said. "If the ball was bouncing toward him it was a huge relief to me because he would get it. He was a vocal leader on the field and had the ability to communicate to the defense where the opponents were going to slide with the ball."
Elenteny, Massengale and French were ECC Division II first teamers and were joined by three others.
Senior Will French, Ben's twin brother, made it as a faceoff midfielder. He won nearly 80% of faceoffs and triggered the Bears' attack with his ball-possession skills. French was previously ECC honorable mention as a sophomore in 2021.
"Will was a game-changer," Doyle said. "He was tough to game-plan against because teams had no answer for his ability to control the faceoff. He's a one-of-kind talent that can not only win the faceoff but pass quickly to start the attack."
Junior Ethan Mahoney made ECC Division II first team as a midfielder after potting 37 goals and 32 assists. He notched four goals in the ECC championship game.
"On most ECC teams, Ethan would be the best midfielder and best offensive player," Doyle said. "We just had a tremendous senior class. I'm looking forward to see what Ethan will do next season."
Junior attacker Tyler Simao repeated as an ECC Division II first teamer — he made it as a freshman in 2021 and was honorable mention last year. He had 47 goals and 20 assists.
"Tyler is an all-year lacrosse player who uses his big frame to tower over defenders and shield them," Doyle said. "He presents matchup problems and uses creative shots that he's worked on all year."
Senior Jackson Hayes made ECC DIvision II honorable mention as a long-stick midfielder. He was ECC first team last year. Doyle raved about Hayes' toughness, pointing out he continued to play during Stonington's ECC tourney title run despite suffering a broken finger late in the season.
Stonington senior defender Brady Mullen was named to the ECC Sportsmanship team and sophomore Cooper Light was selected as an ECC Scholar Athlete.
