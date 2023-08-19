STONINGTON — Jeff Medeiros was cautiously optimistic heading into his 20th season as Stonington girls lacrosse coach in 2023.
The Bears had lost a pair of All-State picks, one to graduation and one to transfer, from a 15-6 team in 2022. Though the veteran coach felt the Bears would maintain their usual ECC contending status, he couldn't have envisioned the type of success Stonington produced, winning its first 15 games and posting a 15-1 regular season record en route to a 17-3 final record.
"It's the second best regular season I've ever had," Medeiros said. "I was very delighted and couldn't have predicted this after losing two All-Staters."
Stonington placed three on the Class S All-State team in '23: sophomore attacker Emma Logel on the FIrst team and freshmen Lilly Loughlean (defense) and Autumn Christian (midfield) on the Second team.
Logel increased her goal total from 77 as a freshman to 90 this season, just six off Stonington's single-season record o 96 set by Hannah Lamb in 2019. She's on track to break Stonington's career record that Caely Melford set in 2006 (225).
The goals and eight assists don't tell the Logel's entire story. She expanded her skill set after excelling as a catch-and-shoot attacker as a freshman.
"She was effective as a catch-and-shooter but to play at the next level, we knew she had to get better driving with the ball," Medeiros said. "Emma plays lacrosse year round and works on her game. She added the ability to drive and dodge, creating her own shots in addition to catching and shooting. We didn't have as many assists this year, so it was crucial that she developed as a driver."
Medeiros also lauded the leadership ability of Lobel as well as Christian, who stepped in as a freshman to score 51 goals and have eight assists and 41 groundballs while handling most of the Bears' draws after scores.
"Autumn plays at a level above her age group," Medeiros said. "She has a great mind for the game and is able to control her body to collect groundballs. She's always in the mix out there."
Loughlean made All-State second team on defense. She led Stonington with 61 groundballs and contributed offensively with 18 goals and four assists. Medeiros will miss Loughlean, who is going to prep school next season.
"Lilly is probably the best female athlete in the school and her main sport is hockey, where she is on a national team in her age group," Medeiros said. "She has so much potential and really took off this year after she shed off her freshman tentativeness."
Senior Emma Spathakis joined Logel, Christian and Loughlean as ECC Division II first team all-stars. A midfielder, Spathakis contributed 42 goals and a team-high 26 assists. She was also named as an ECC Scholar Athlete.
"Emma really stepped up as a senior and got better as the season went on," Medeiros said. "She was a consistent contributor offensively and always part of the mix."
Sophomore midfielder Shay Burnside, who scored 43 goals, was an ECC Division II honorable mention selection. Junior Brenna Kielty made the ECC Sportsmanship list.
