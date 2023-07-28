SOUTHINGTON, Conn. - Stonington High's Josh Mooney, who finished his high school career with a national championship in the 110-meter high hurdles at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia, to earn All-America honors, has been named the recipient of the Bill Lee Male Athlete of the Year Award by the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance.
Mooney, who is headed to UConn to continue his track and field career, will be honored during the CMSA's 81st annual Gold Key Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, Conn.
Mooney also won the 110 hurdles and set a meet record at the New England championships and was second in the javelin.
At the State Open meet at Willowbrook Park on June 5, Mooney broke the Connecticut state record in the 100 hurdles and also recorded first-place finishes in the javelin and 300 hurdles.
And Mooney also repeated as the CIAC decathlon champion.
Previously announced Gold Key recipients for 2003 include long time Norwich Free Academy coach and athletic director Gary Makowicki, 1976 U.S. Olympian Jan Merrill-Morin, North Branford field hockey coach Babby Nuhn, Darien volleyball coach Laurie LaRusso and retired Major League Baseball umpire Terry Tata.
In addition, The New London Day’s Vickie Fulkerson will receive the Art McGinley Media Award and East Lyme’s Ann and Paul Dagle, advocates for suicide prevention among student athletes, will receive the Bob Casey Courage Award.
Tickets for the dinner are $75 and are available by contacting CSMA president Tim Jensen at (860) 394-5091 or tim.jensen@patch.com.
