BOSTON — Westerly High's Kaya West placed seventh and Calla Bruno was 11th in the 600 at the 35th annual New England indoor track championships on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center.
Westerly's 4x400 boys relay team also broke a school record while finishing 11th.
West posted a time of 1:39.97; Bruno finished in 1:41.22. Both were personal-best times.
Westerly's 4x400 boys team of Jake Delicato, John Gingerella, Christian Dejour and Robbie Wade placed 11th with the school-record time of 3:31.84. The previous school mark was from 2018.
The girls 4x400 relay of West, Calla Bruno, Summer Bruno and Ella Faubert finished 14th in the 4x400 in a season-best 4:13.78.
Rachel Federico was 27th in the shot put (31-8¾).
— Keith Kimberlin
