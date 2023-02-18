PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Rachel Federico established a school record in the shot put with her performance at the RIIL girls indoor state track championships Saturday.
Federico, a senior, finished fifth at 34-6¾ at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. The previous record of 34-4½ was established by Liz Boyle in the 2011-12 season.
Westerly tied for 11th with 11 points. Classical was first with 68 followed by Cranston West and Moses Brown with 46 each.
Kaya West placed fourth in the 600 and Calla Bruno was sixth in the 600 (1:42.01).
Westerly's 4x400 relay of West, Summer Bruno, Calla Bruno and Ella Faubert finished fourth (4:14.08). West, the Brunos and Geena Falcone placed fifth in the 4x800 (10:07.59).
In the boys meet, Westerly's Christian Dejour was sixth in the 55 dash (6.73). The 4x400 relay team of Jake Delicato, John Gingerella, Robbie Wade and Dejour placed third (3:33.60).
Westerly tied for 14th with nine points. Hendricken was first with 100 followed by La Salle with 87.
Hendricken has won five of the last seven titles and 31 overall.
— Keith Kimberlin
