BOSTON — Westerly High's 4x800 relay team placed 10th at the New England boys indoor track and field championships Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Joey Murdock, Jake Delicato, Nick Cozzolino and Jake Serra combined for a time of 8:19.65.
Serra, Brandon Tallardy, Robbie Wade and Murdock finished 16th in the 4x400 (3:36.62).
Westerly's girls 4x800 relay team of Mikayla Sousa, Cali West, Sofia Cillino and Kaya West placed 12th (10:03.88).
Ella Faubert, Summer Bruno, Kaya West and Mia Woycik finished 13th in the 4x400 (4:16.44).
— Keith Kimberlin
