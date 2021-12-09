PROVIDENCE — Westerly High placed first in one race and second in another at the Injury Fund relays girls indoor track meet Wednesday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
The relay team of Ella Faubert, Nina Cillino, Summer Bruno and Mia Woycik placed first in 1:56.70 in the 4x200 relay. They also finished second in the sprint medley relay (4:51.76) and third in the 4x400 (4:36.90).
Sofia Cillino, Allyson Faubert, Caitlyn Faubert and Cali West finished third in the distance medley relay (14:15.83).
Mikayla Sousa, Geena Falcone, Lilly Vetelino and Kaelie Kennedy finished sixth in the 4x800 (11:56.45).
— Keith Kimberlin
