BOSTON — Stonington High's Ryan Gruczka placed seventh in the 1,000 at the New England indoor track and field championships Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Gruczka turned in a personal-best time of 2:33.42. Ryan Orr was 10th with a PR of 2:36.06.
Nancy Inthasit placed 11th in the girls 55 dash in 7.38.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.