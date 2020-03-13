STONINGTON — The New Balance indoor nationals track meet at The Armory in New York has been canceled.
Stonington High's Rhys Hammond, who has one of the top 1,000 times in the country, was scheduled to compete in the 800 meters.
The school's sprint medley relay was scheduled to run Friday, and Ryan Gruczka was running the freshman mile Sunday morning.
— Keith Kimberlin
