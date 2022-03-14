NEW YORK — Josh Mooney finished second in the emerging elite 60 hurdles at the Nike Indoor Nationals track and field meet on Sunday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Center.
Mooney, a Stonington High junior, did not represent the school in the meet, but was instead running for the Stonington Track Club. He turned in a time of 8.18.
Mooney, Will Sawin, Ryan Orr and Ryan Gruczka finished second in the emerging elite sprint medley relay with a time of 3:35.47.
Nancy Inthasit was 11th in the emerging elite 60 dash in 7.92.
Orr finished 14th in the emerging elite 800 (1:59.22); Gruczka was 25th (2:00.85).
— Keith Kimberlin
