BOSTON — Chariho High's Brooke Kanaczet established a school record in the mile at the MSTCA Holiday Classic indoor track meet Tuesday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Kanaczet finished 13th in the race with a time of 5:26.23. The previous record was established by Anna LaCroix at 5:35.4 in 2019.
Ethan McCann placed third in the boys freshman mile (5:01.56) and Christian Ressinger was 18th in the 600 (1:29.74).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.