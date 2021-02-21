PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen won two races at the girls indoor track freshman state championships Sunday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
She was first in the 1,500 (5:07.31) and the 1,000 (3:14.42). She was third-team All-State during the cross country season in the fall.
Chariho was eighth in the team standings with 20 points, all of them scored by vonHousen. La Salle Academy was first with 63 points.
Westerly High's Robbie Wade placed second in the 300 (41.0) and finished fifth in the 55 dash as did John Gingerella in the 600 (1:43.12). Camden Kelly was sixth in the 1,500 (5:06.08) and the 1,000 (3:18.69).
Westerly finished 12th in the team standings with 14 points. Bishop Hendricken was first with 90.
— Keith Kimberlin
