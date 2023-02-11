Makayla Delzer, Wheeler, girls basketball, senior: Delzer scored 15 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in two games for the Lions. Delzer leads the team in rebounding at 9.9 per game.

Ryan Gruczka, Stonington, boys indoor track, senior: Gruczka broke a 24-year-old record by winning the 1,600 during the ECC Division II championship meet at the Coast Guard Academy. Gruczka finished in a time of 4:29.96. He also won the 3,200, in 10:16.36.

Rachel Federico, Westerly, girls indoor track, senior: Federico finished first in the shot put at the Class Medium meet. Federico turned in her best performance of the season with a throw of 33-2¼.

Erin vonHousen, Chariho, girls indoor track, junior: VonHousen broke the school record in the 3,000 at the Class Medium track meet. VonHousen won the race in a time of 10:33.07. She was also second in the 1,500.

