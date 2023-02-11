PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen topped the field in the 1,000 at the Last Chance Qualifier girls indoor track meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy on Saturday.
VonHousen finished with a time of 3:04.26.
In the boys portion of the meet, Chariho's 4x400 relay team of Ian Clark, Christian Ressinger, Travis Plante-Mullins and Eli Sposato placed fifth (3:43.22).
— Keith Kimberlin
