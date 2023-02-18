PROVIDENCE — Two Chariho High girls placed fifth in races at the RIIL state indoor track championships on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Brooke Kanaczet broke her school record in the 1,500 with a time of 4:54.62. Erin vonHousen turned in a time of 10:37.36 in the 3,000.
Chariho finished 21st with eight points. Classical won the meet with 69, and Cranston West was second with 46.
In the boys meet, Eli Sposato finished seventh in the 600 (1:27.30). Sposato, Travis Plante-Mullins, Christian Ressinger and Austin Thorp placed seventh in the 4x400 (3:40.87).
Chariho tied for 19th in the team standings with four points. Bishop Hendricken was first with 100, and La Salle was second with 87. Hendricken has won five of the last seven titles and 31 overall.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.