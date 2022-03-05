BOSTON — Chariho High's Joe Golas finished 15th in the 600 at the New England indoor track and field championships Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Golas turned in time of 1:25.42.
Golas, Eli Sposato, Will Steere and Cole Rinne placed 16th in the 4x800 relay (8:39.50).
In the girls meet, Weeko Thompson placed 20th in the shot put (32-9¼), as did Erin vonHousen in the 2-mile (11:48).
— Keith Kimberlin
