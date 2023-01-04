WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Stonington High's Wyatt Verbridge scored a goal and Austen Linicus had an assist for the Eastern Connecticut Eagles hockey team during a 6-4 loss to Sheehan on Tuesday.
The Eagles dropped to 2-3 with the loss. The Eagles next face Lyman Hall in Northford, Connecticut, on Saturday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
