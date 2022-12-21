NEW LONDON — Stonington High's Wyatt Verbridge and Jack Cramer each scored one goal to help the Eastern Connecticut Eagles co-op ice hockey team beat Housatonic, 11-2, for their first win of the season Wednesday night at Connecticut College.
Wheeler High's Kaden Casteel added a goal for the Eagles (1-2) in the Nutmeg Hockey Conference game.
Leading 1-0 after the first period, the Eagles broke the game open in the second with six goals, including Verbridge's and Cramer's, which came on power plays.
The Eagles (2-1) next face SGWL (Suffield/Granby/Windsor Locks) on Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. at the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury.
— Ken Sorensen
