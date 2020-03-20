Patrick Wyllie, of Ashaway, and James Wilcox, of Richmond, have qualified for the Hyrox World Championships in Berlin on April 4.
They qualified after finishing second at a Hyrox event in Chicago on Jan. 25.
Hyrox consists of a 1-kilometer run, which is just over a half-mile, followed by a functional workout that repeats eight times. The functional workout includes pushing and pulling a sled, broad jump, machine rowing, kettle bell carry, sandbag lunges and wall balls.
Wilcox and Wyllie are ranked eighth in the United States in the 30-39 division.
They are looking for sponsors for the trip to Germany. Contact Wyllie at patrick@wyllieentertainment.com.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.