AUBURN, Mass. — Sophia Gouveia scored a goal, but the Woodstock Academy girls hockey team lost to Auburn/Cheshire/North Haven, 4-2, at Lou Astorino Ice Rink on Wednesday.
Gouveia is a sophomore at Wheeler High. Woodstock has a co-op team and is the only girls hockey squad in southeastern Connecticut.
Woodstock is 1-2 and next plays Simsbury at the Pomfret School on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
