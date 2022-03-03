POMFRET, Conn. — The Eastern Connecticut Eagles advanced to the finals of the Nutmeg Hockey Association with a 2-1 win against the Tri-Town Terrorcats.
Stonington High's Chase Williams had an assist in the victory.
The title game is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Jahn Rink.
— Keith Kimberlin
