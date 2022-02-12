ENFIELD, Conn. — The Eastern Connecticut Eagles fell behind by four goals in the first five minutes and lost to the Tri-Town Terrorcats, 5-4, in an ice hockey game Saturday night at Enfield Twin Rinks.
Stonington High's Wyatt Verbridge finished with two assists for the Eagles.
The Eagles dropped to 6-8-1 and next face North Branford on Wednesday at the Northford Ice Pavilion at 8:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
