WOOD RIVER JCT. — Mike Shiels has built a lot of relationships during his time as athletic director at Chariho High.
Athletes, parents, coaches, school administrators, state officials, other ADs, game officials, transportation providers, police, maintenance staff and school committee members are among those he has come to know.
And that list is hardly exhaustive. He has put in a lot of hours teaching a class during the day and is often among the last to leave the building after a game at night.
But after 11 years, Shiels is leaving his position to become a dean at Chariho in the next school year. In his new position, he will help with student discipline and school safety.
Shiels, a 1990 Chariho graduate who was hired by the late Barry Ricci, Chariho's superintendent, in 2010, said it's a good time to leave the athletic department.
"When I was hired by Barry, we came up with some program goals. We have hit all of those goals. Too bad Barry passed away and didn't see the program where it is now," Shiels said. "Barry was really good with helping develop programs to meet those goals."
Shiels said it's time for a change.
"It is time for another person that may have different ideas. It's a hard job and a lot of hours," the 49-year-old Shiels said. "A younger person might be able rebound better after a 12-15 hour day. Almost all of our programs are in a position to be successful."
The 2021-22 school year has to rank with some of the most successful in school history. The girls and boys soccer teams won divisional championships in the fall. The football, field hockey, boys tennis and hockey co-op teams all played in championship games.
Chariho was named the school of the year, and Brittney Godbout, the girls soccer and girls lacrosse coach, was named the female coach of the year by the Rhode Island Interscholastic Athletic Director's Association.
Stephanie and Dan Potts, founders of the Maddie Potts Foundation, were honored with the Sister Charlene Tedeschi Distinguished Service Award by the group.
But Shiels said a successful athletic program is about much more than winning.
"It's how you play; it's the manner in which our coaches coach and our players play. That's something [assistant AD] Jim [Provuncher] and I have worked on with our coaches and students," Shiels said. "We want the community to be proud of the product we put on the field. We want a program that is safe and educational."
Shiels said it would be difficult to acknowledge all the memories that stand out during his time as AD.
He was a part of four soccer championships, two as an assistant coach, one as head coach and the final one as the AD. He watched swimmers Matt Stanley and Anna Benevides earn All-State honors four times. He's seen three girls basketball players, including his own daughter, Spencer, score 1,000 career points.
"And we've been successful with unified sports. Finally being able to add activities for students who didn't have a chance before has been amazing," Shiels said. "Being able to see their success and see their parents and relatives watch has been great."
Shiels said one of the most important skills he has learned is the ability to listen.
"I try to listen first when there is any issue, be it from an athlete, parent, coach, administrator or someone in the community," he said. "ADs are problem solvers. You have to be resourceful and wear a lot of different hats. You have to be willing to put in extra time, be flexible and work with a lot of different people."
Shiels said he would advise athletes to enjoy their time as a Charger.
"Listen to your coaches. They are going to do everything they can for you. We are fortunate to have so many great coaches," Shiels said. "Be coachable and enjoy playing on your teams. Sometimes I think people miss that message. Once your season or career is over, it's over."
Shiels said support from administrators and school committee members has been important.
"I do appreciate the school committee. They have a tough job. They've never really cut athletics," Shiels said. "They do value athletics for our high school and middle school students. Without that support, we would not have the successful programs that we have."
And what advice would Shiels have for his successor?
"Be open-minded," he said. "You may meet a number who don't agree with you when it comes to athletics and education. Rely on the coach and staff members we have here. We are fortunate to have excellent people. Embrace the philosophy that we want community members to come to our games and be proud of what we are doing."
