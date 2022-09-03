WOOD RIVER JCT. — Justin Cahoone knows a good thing when he sees one.
That's one of the primary reasons the 34-year-old wanted to become the new athletic director at Chariho High.
Cahoone, whose father is Bob Cahoone, the current baseball coach at Stonington High and the former coach at Westerly High, played baseball and basketball at Westerly.
"The history and tradition here at Chariho is not lost on me. The commitment to excellence has been there since I was growing up," Cahoone said. "[Former AD] Todd Grimes and Mike Shiels [Cahoone's predecessor] both did a great job. Chariho just won school of the year and Brittney [Godbout] was state coach of the year.
"I am looking to continue that excellent culture."
Shiels, who retired from the position in June after 11 years, is now a dean at the school.
"It's going to be great to have him just down the hallway," Cahoone said.
Cahoone, who graduated from Westerly High in 2006, attended Rhode Island College where he earned a degree in health and physical education with a specialization in adaptive physical education.
He has been a physical education teacher at Stadium Elementary School in Cranston for the past eight years.
He was also a game supervisor at South Kingstown for the past nine years. In that capacity, he performed the many duties related to athletic events, ranging from officials and crowd control to facilities and equipment.
"[South Kingstown AD] Terry Lynch has been a great mentor to me," Cahoone said.
Like those before him, Cahoone said listening is an important skill for an athletic director.
"You have to be able to listen to coaches, students, athletes, administrators, teachers and parents," he said. "You need to be a role model not only in the school, but in the community as well. And you need to be excited and passionate about the opportunity."
Cahoone lives in Westerly with his wife, Beth, and their 5-year-old twins, Jaxson and Keira.
Cahoone said athletics plays an important role at a high school.
"It's the social aspect and you are engaging with others in a competitive environment," Cahoone said. "Athletics is very competitive and when you go to apply for a job it's competitive, too."
He said it's also important that athletes have a good time.
"We also want our students to enjoy playing the game. It's fun. We encourage students to play as many things as they want to play. We want to put them in the best possible position for success and teach them life skills so they have an impact on and off the field," Cahoone said. "Sometimes the old saying that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back rings true."
Cahoone said the support from the Chariho administration creates "a very team-oriented atmosphere" at the school.
Cahoone said he hopes to improve the game experience for fans and parents in a number of ways, including streaming games and upgrading facilities.
"My whole life has been obsessed with athletics. I'm all in when it comes to athletics," he said. "It's always been a part of my life. I've loved watching and playing as a kid. I've been around RIIL teams the past nine years and this became available. It made me more than happy to have this opportunity."
