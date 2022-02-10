PROVIDENCE — Are masks in schools to become a thing of the past by March 4?
If Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and the Department of Health have their way and local school districts feel confident enough to repeal the mandate to wear face coverings while in the classroom, then yes, a new day could be dawning on that front.
Concerning high school sports, what hurdles remain in place for the governor and state health officials that prevent taking immediate action to eliminate the need for masks during active play? Why align with the March 4 target date when the RIIL state indoor track and field meet is set for a week from Saturday (Feb. 19) with basketball and hockey playoffs soon to follow?
For anyone who’s picked up a newspaper or watched the sportscasts on the local news, you’ve undoubtedly seen plenty of pictures/footage of student-athletes either wearing masks below their noses or, in some cases, underneath their chins. With the governor trumpeting a plan that in one regard offers hope at the end of what’s been a very controversial tunnel, the question of masks serving as an effective mitigation strategy against the spread of COVID-19 seems valid when referring to school sports and competition.
“Right now, I think we’re heading towards the March 4th date, but those discussions are ongoing,” McKee said during Wednesday’s news conference at the Statehouse when asked if any thought has been given to dropping the mask requirement in advance of the bulk of the RIIL winter championship season.
The possibility exists that the governor’s executive order concerning March 4 and masks in schools could get struck down by the General Assembly, a development that would create added interest concerning high school sports since the current order regarding masks and schools is set to expire next Monday (Feb. 14).
But for now, student-athletes will need to continue to abide by the current guidance as it relates to masks and taking the court, the ice, the track and the wrestling mat.
