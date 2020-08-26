Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.