The ECC will not allow spectators at any remaining fall events starting on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The decision is based on Governor's Lamont's directive to move back to a modified version of Phase 2 on a statewide basis," according to a Wednesday email from ECC Commissioner Gary Makowicki. "The Eastern Connecticut Conference appreciates everyone's understanding as we continue to provide a safe and valuable experience for all our fall students."
The league will start the postseason for soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey next week. It previously canceled postseason events for girls swimming and cross country.
Last week, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered no fans at high school events for two weeks.
— Keith Kimberlin
