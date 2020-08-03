STONINGTON — Five area schools will be absorbed by the ECC in order to develop high school sports schedules for the fall.
Grasso Tech, Norwich Tech, Windham Tech, Ellis Tech and Parish Hill will be included when league schedules are created.
Stonington High athletic director Bryan Morrone, who serves as ECC president, and ECC Commissioner Gary Makowicki met with their counterparts Monday at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference headquarters in Cheshire, Conn., to work out regions for scheduling.
"Those schools are so separated from the schools in their league it just made sense," Morrone said.
For football, Thames River Academy in Norwich and the Quinebaug Valley co-op (Ellis Tech, Putnam and Tourtellotte) will also be included in the ECC scheduling. Capital Prep (Hartford) and CREC (Hartford), which were in the original league schedules developed before the coronavirus pandemic, will instead play teams closer to them.
The CIAC released its plan for fall sports last week, and one of the underlying principles was regional scheduling to limit travel in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus across the state.
Morrone said the 19-team ECC will be roughly divided into north and south divisions with Norwich serving as the dividing line.
"There will be a small and a large group within the south," Morrone said.
No league titles can be earned this season.
"I hope coaches understand that we are trying to get them as many games safely with the best competition possible without expanding outside of our region," Morrone said.
Morrone said it is likely some teams may play each other more than twice this season. Football teams are an exception and would only play opponents once.
"In field hockey, we will not travel to Woodstock. They want the distance bubbles to be within an hour," Morrone said. "So, we may play some teams three times."
Morrone also pointed to Woodstock as an example of a school that may face the same opponent three times in a season in an attempt to create competitive games.
"They are a big school and a competitive school, but they are kind of up there by themselves. Not many small schools can play with them. They might end up playing Killingly three times in some sports," Morrone said.
ECC officials will begin refining scheduling parameters during an executive committee meeting on Wednesday, Morrone said.
Various athletic directors throughout the league will be responsible for developing schedules for specific sports.
Once preliminary schedules are completed they will be sent to all athletic directors in the league for review.
"We are hoping to have schedules finalized within two weeks," Morrone said. "I feel confident we are going to have a season."
Football will begin practicing on Aug. 17. Cross country, field hockey, soccer, swimming and volleyball will start on Aug. 27. Games will begin on Sept. 24 and conclude on Oct. 30. Cross country is an exception — its season will end on Oct. 9.
Football teams will be limited to six games. All other sports can play no more than 12.
A "tourney experience" postseason will follow in November. No fall sports will be played after Nov. 15.
Morrone said the group did not discuss the postseason during Monday's meeting.
