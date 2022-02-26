WESTERLY — Eight inductees will enter the Westerly High Athletic Hall of Fame in April.
The induction ceremony will take place April 30 at the Haversham. Tickets may be purchased by calling Deanna Fallon at 401-315-1501.
Frank Tate Jr.,
Class of 1951
Tate played football for three years, earning honorable mention All-State his senior year.
The late Tate was a running back who could also pass and served as the team's punter. He had the reputation as a runner who was difficult to tackle.
He received a football scholarship to the University of Rhode Island.
Tate was the assistant postmaster in Westerly for 28 years, retiring in 1989.
Denie Marie,
Class of 1960
Marie excelled at football and baseball and later coach at the Division I level.
In football, Marie was a three-year starter and named to the Providence-Journal All-Star football team. He also earned Class B honorable mention.
He played running back and receiver and had six touchdowns of more than 60 yards. He once rushed for 300 yards on 13 carries in a game.
In baseball, he was a three-year starter as a pitcher, second baseman and outfielder. He was one of three Westerly players selected to play in the All-Star game and was third-team All-Rhode Island. He once had 13 consecutive strikeouts against East Greenwich and two one-hitters in his career.
He was one of the founders of the Westerly Pee Wee football program and served as a coach.
He coached football at the college level, including at Brown University and Virginia Tech.
Marie lives in Blacksburg, Va., with his wife Lisa Jo.
Doug Randall,
Class of 1966
Randall played football for three years, earning first-team All-Division honors as a senior.
Randall was a defensive end and a running back.
He was a three-year starter at the University of Rhode Island, where he played linebacker. He was named to the All-East weekly team twice and was defensive player of the game three times.
He was later invited to a tryout for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
Randall has been a financial contributor to many Westerly athletic programs.
Randall was the owner of Randall Realtors for many years before retiring last year. He lives in Westerly with his wife Lorraine.
John DiGangi,
Class of 1971
DiGangi played both football and track, earning several postseason honors.
DiGangi, who played linebacker, guard and fullback, was named to the Class B West first-team defense and the WJAR-TV All-State defensive team as a senior.
He was named an outstanding lineman in the Thanksgiving Day game against Stonington twice. He had 26 tackles in the game as a junior. As a senior, he received the Carl Myllymaki Award given to the team's top lineman for the season.
He was second in the javelin and third in the shot put for Class C in track.
DiGangi retired in 2014 after a career as an administrator at UMass Memorial and UMass Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.
He now lives in Charlton, Mass. with his wife, Debra (Hall) DiGangi.
Mary Ann Janiszewski,
Girls cross country
Janiszewski coached Westerly to runner-up finishes at the state cross country championships in 2002, 2003 and 2004 in her 22 years as coach.
Two of her runners, Emily Selvidio and Samantha Gawrych, won the Rhode Island cross country championship. She coach 20 runners to All-State recognition and posted a dual meet record of 152-43.
Janiszewski is in the Rhode Island Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame. She graduated from high school in New Hartford, N.Y., in 1976 and SUNY Polytechnic Institute.
Janiszewski lives in Westerly with her husband, John, and works as an accountant. She is also the women's cross country coach at Castleton University in Vermont.
Darlene Douglas Chretien,
Class of 1988
Chretien was a four-year starter in soccer, earning second-team All-State recognition as a senior.
She was All-Division Metropolitan West as a senior and second team All-South County as a junior and freshman. She was honorable mention Metropolitan West as a sophomore.
In 1985, she became the first Westerly High player to score four goals in a game. The mark was matched several times and broken in 2014.
Chretien was the co-founder of women's rugby at Springfield College. She was the Pequot Golf Club champion in 2010 and 2011.
She lives in Westerly with her husband, Bruce, and works as a laboratory information analyst with Yale-New Haven Health.
John Luzzi,
Class of 1992
Luzzi scored 1,172 points and had more than 800 rebounds during his career as a basketball player.
Luzzi was All-Division four times and MVP of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament. He never lost a game in the tournament in four years.
Luzzi averaged 17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game as a senior.
He later played at CCRI where he was seventh in the nation in 3-point shooting for junior colleges at 44%.
Luzzi lives in Ashaway with his wife, Lisa Luzzi, and works at Electric Boat.
Julie Stefanski Porter,
Class of 2006
Porter earned All-State honors in both swimming and basketball.
She was All-State three times in swimming and named the RIIL senior swimmer of the year. She was All-Division in swimming as a junior and a senior.
In softball, she earned All-State as a junior and a senior, and was All-Division four times.
She also ran cross country, earning All-Division three times.
Porter swam at James Madison University and was captain her senior year. She received the JMU Athletic Director Scholar Athlete Award and the Colonial Athletic Association Commissioner's Academy Award.
Porter earned a doctorate in audiology from Ohio State. Porter lives in Burlington, Vt., with her husband, Spencer, where she works as a doctor of audiology at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
— Keith Kimberlin
