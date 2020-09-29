An alternative spring season for sports including football was approved Tuesday by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's Board of Control.
The season will be for those teams that do not complete at least 40% of their games during the regularly scheduled season.
An increase in the COVID-19 metrics during the fall could prevent a team from playing more than 40% of its scheduled contests.
Games would be played from March 19 to April 17. The league also announced dates for the winter and spring seasons.
Games in the winter season would start on Dec. 7 and conclude with the postseason on Feb. 21.
The spring season would start on April 23 and conclude with the postseason on June 27.
The CIAC canceled 11 vs. 11 full-contact football on Sept. 16 based on a recommendation from the Department of Public Health, which said it was a "high-risk" sport.
Teams in the ECC are playing 7 vs. 7 touch football this fall instead.
— Keith Kimberlin
