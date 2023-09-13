WESTERLY - Calla Bruno recorded a hat trick and added an assist and Danica Jarrett scored two goals as the Westerly girls soccer team won its home opener on the turf at Augeri Field with a 9-1 Division II victory over the Lincoln School.
"We're getting used to the field," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "It's a big difference getting adjusted to playing on turf. It's a different game.
"We're improving and getting better each and every day."
Brynn Maynard and Nora Zerbarini each had a goal and an assist while Eva Intrieri, and Kate Rafferty added goals for the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 Division II).
Vittoria Illiano made one save in goal and combined on the shutout with Phoebe Brennan.
Westerly tied Stonington, 1-1, in its season opener on Saturday in the opening round of the Piver Cup.
The Bulldogs advanced to the championship game after winning a penalty kick shootout following a 10-minute overtime period.
Maynard scored with under 10 minutes remaining in the second half to tie things up for Westerly.
Westerly will meet Chariho in the championship game Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Chargers defeated Fitch, 8-0.
Lyman Memorial 7, Wheeler 0
NORTH STONINGTON - Jill Comeau made 13 saves for the Lions in their Eastern Connecticut Conference inter-division season-opening loss.
Wheeler trailed 4-0 at halftime.
"They were a very good team that possessed the ball well," Wheeler coach Kellie Palmer said. "We have a lot to learn from this game - our first of the season."
Maddie Archer scored two goals while Emily McKelvey and Hailey Cardinali added a goal and assist for Lyman Memorial (1-0), last year's Class S state runner-up.
Wheeler opens its ECC Division IV schedule Friday at home against Tourtellotte.
Waterford 5, Stonington 0
STONINGTON - Payton Stone made eight saves for the Bears in the ECC inter-division game.
Charlotte Jessuck scored four goals to lift the visiting Lancers (1-0).
Stonington (1-1-1) opens its ECC Division I schedule Friday at Woodstock Academy.
BOYS SOCCER
North Smithfield 6, Westerly 0
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Aiden Bienvenue scored four goals as the Northmen recorded the shutout in the Division II game.
Bienvenue now has seven goals on the season for North Smithfield (3-0, 2-0 Division II), which has outscored its opponents 15-1 this season.
Westerly (0-3, 0-2) trailed 2-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs return to the pitch Friday at Cranston East.
Exeter West Greewich 5, Chariho 3
EAST GREENWICH - The Chargers (1-1-1, 1-1 Division II) allowed four second-half goals in a 5-3 Division II loss.
"We came out very flat in the second half, getting played and beaten to many balls," Chariho coach Les Ahern said.
Chariho led 3-1 at halftime on goals from Brandon Knowles - six minutes into the first half, Travis Plant-Mullen in the 25th minute and Kody Poplaski on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute.
Plant-Mullen and Knowles each had assists.
Chariho will meet Stonington Saturday at 8 p.m. for the Piver Cup title.
- Rich Zalusky
