WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Field hockey: Woonsocket, home, 4:00
Westerly High
Girls tennis: vs. Prout, away, 3:30
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. East Lyme, away, 6:30
Girls cross country: vs. New London, at Waterford, 3:30
Boys cross country: vs. New London, at Waterford, 3:30
Wheeler High
Girls cross country: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 1:00
Boys cross country: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 1:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Grasso Tech, away, 5:30
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Prout, home, 6:00
Stonington High
Field hockey: vs. East Lyme, home, 6:45
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Griswold, home, 3:00
