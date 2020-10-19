TUESDAY

Chariho High

Field hockey: vs. Woonsocket, away, 4:15

Stonington High

Football: Fitch, away, 6:00

Girls soccer: Bacon Academy, away, 4:00

WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. Narragansett, away, 6:00

Girls soccer: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:00

Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, home, 3:30

Westerly High

Boys soccer: vs. Prout, home, 6:00

Girls soccer: vs. South Kingstown, away, 7:00

Stonington High

Boys soccer: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 7:00

Boys cross country: vs. Ledyard, home, 3:30

Girls cross country: vs. Ledyard, home, 3:30

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 4:00

Girls soccer: St. Bernard, away, 4:00

Boys cross country: vs. Montville, away, 4:00

Girls cross country: vs. Montville, away, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 5:30

