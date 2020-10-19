TUESDAY
Chariho High
Field hockey: vs. Woonsocket, away, 4:15
Stonington High
Football: Fitch, away, 6:00
Girls soccer: Bacon Academy, away, 4:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Narragansett, away, 6:00
Girls soccer: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:00
Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, home, 3:30
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Prout, home, 6:00
Girls soccer: vs. South Kingstown, away, 7:00
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 7:00
Boys cross country: vs. Ledyard, home, 3:30
Girls cross country: vs. Ledyard, home, 3:30
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 4:00
Girls soccer: St. Bernard, away, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
Girls cross country: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 5:30
