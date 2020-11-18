High school schedule: Thursday, Friday Nov 18, 2020 Nov 18, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYChariho HighBoys soccer: vs. Coventry, away, 3:30Westerly High Girls tennis: at state tournament, Slater Park, PawtucketFRIDAYWesterly HighGirls tennis: at state tournament, Slater Park, Pawtucket Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Event Sport School Boy High School Schedule Games Tennis Tournament Pawtucket Slater Park State Coventry Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Making ice at the Washington Trust rink Stonington High, Middle students to move to distance learning through Dec. 4 Westerly councilors complimentary of work done by town staff on road work Raimondo: More coronavirus restrictions coming for holidays Empty desks: Coronavirus robs U.S. classrooms of teachers Surge in COVID-19 cases pushes hospitalizations past 800 Lawsuit: HUD perpetuated racial segregation in Hartford area Providence man indicted in theft, resale of luxury tires and rims; 2016 theft occurred in Stonington View More
